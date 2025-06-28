Why Fans Believe Cate Blanchett Will Lead the American Squid Game

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Squid Game.

When Cate Blanchett appeared in the final scene of Squid Game Season 3, the internet erupted. With one fierce slap and a chilling glance, she has officially set the fan theorists ablaze. The Oscar-winning actress’ sudden entrance as a U.S.-based recruiter was more than just a surprise cameo—it hinted at something bigger: the possible expansion of the deadly competition onto American soil.

Advertisement

Now, fans are convinced that Blanchett’s brief but potent role was a calculated move, possibly previewing a U.S.-set spin-off with her character playing the next Recruiter.

The chilling final scene that changed everything

Squid Game Season 3’s last moments take place far from Korea, in downtown Los Angeles. There, Cate Blanchett appears in a sharp suit, challenging a desperate man to the familiar slap-heavy game of ddakji.

From a nearby car, the Front Man, In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), observes her calmly, exchanging a cryptic glance before driving away. The message is clear: the games are global, and Blanchett’s character is now part of that machinery.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Tudum that Blanchett’s casting was deliberate. “We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words,” he explained, praising her performance as “mesmerizing.”

According to Hwang, the idea of a female recruiter added drama, and Blanchett delivered the “unmatched charisma” they needed in a single take.

Advertisement

What Blanchett’s role means for the franchise

Blanchett’s character appears after the confirmed death of protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), setting up a major turning point for the franchise. With In-ho returning to power and the original games continuing abroad, fans now believe Blanchett could head an American chapter.

As reported by the publication, Hwang hasn’t confirmed a spin-off but left the door open. “There is a chance,” he said. His words have set the internet ablaze, as fans speculate that Blanchett’s Recruiter will become the face of a U.S.-based Squid Game continuation.

ALSO READ: New Details on Bond 26: Denis Villeneuve to Direct with Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi Among Frontrunners