ALLDAY PROJECT threatened with 'greatest legal battle' by Australian rapper within week of group's debut, know why

Australian rapper and singer Allday (real name Tomas Henry Gaynor) probed a court battle against THE BLACK LABEL's newly-formed co-ed group ALLDAY PROJECT, as reported by media outlet The Music. The reason for the same was his claims of having a trademark to the name Allday and the K-pop group's usage of it was not legally permissible. He also criticised K-pop songs and revealed how the entire situation was affecting him.

What is the Allday vs ALLDAY PROJECT issue all about?

Rapper Allday dropped a bombshell on Facebook, stating, "People keep asking me about this..... I have a trademark on the name Allday. Maybe I don't have 20 billion streams like that kpop sh*t which mostly sucks by the way. But I do exist and own the trademark to my name." He claimed to own all rights to the name and would not allow its usage by any other artists.

Allday registered his trademark in Australia back in June 2021, covering all the bases– digital music, recordings, vinyl, merchandise, live gigs, music videos and more. He also got his trademark registered in the US. He aimed a bold warning at THE BLACK LABEL's K-pop group, ALLDAY PROJECT, declaring, "Prepare for the greatest legal battle of all time." Following that, K-pop fans started flooding his socials to call him out.

The Australian artist shared on Instagram that the amount of hate he was receiving and totally unexpected and disheartening. The backlash is real, but Allday seemed to be staying firm on his conviction.

Probable outcome of Allday suing ALLDAY PROJECT over name trademark

In case Allday moves forward with the name trademark suit, his winning chances in court might be difficult since ALLDAY PROJECT's name is distinct. Additionally, the fact that both parties are in a different genre (K-pop vs. rap) will also influence the case. Taking the fight to South Korea or other countries will also make matters more complicated without international trademark registration.

Moreover, the FAMOUS singers might have their own legal safeguards. Thus, the outcome of a legal dispute between such a diverse set of artists is uncertain, particularly due to the case's cross-border nature.

