Who are Lauren Sánchez’s Children? All About Her Three Kids Before She Married Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez is not just marrying one of the world’s richest men—she is a hands-on mom too. Long before her whirlwind relationship with Jeff Bezos, Sánchez was raising three kids while juggling a media career, piloting aircrafts, and co-parenting with two ex-partners.

From Nikko walking her down the aisle to Evan’s first solo helicopter flight and Ella’s quiet strength, Mrs. Bezos’ kids are now stepping into their own. Here’s a closer look at the young adults who call her mom.

Nikko Gonzalez: From NFL roots to fashion runway

Nikko González, 24, arrived in 2001 during Sánchez’s relationship with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez. While he may have grown up under the limelight, his family life has been relatively grounded. He even calls his relationship with his famous mother “boring” to Vogue.

After finishing his degree at the University of Colorado Boulder, he worked at New York’s exclusive Zero Bond and even debuted on the Dolce & Gabbana men’s runway. According to the Wall Street Journal, Sánchez once flew overhead as a true “helicopter parent,” piloting her chopper above Nikko’s high-school football games.

He also built a relationship with his now stepdad Jeff Bezos, once joking to Vogue that it was “hard to beat Jeff at chess.”

Evan Whitesell: The aspiring business major

At 19, Evan Whitesell pursues a business degree at the University of Miami, according to In Style. Born in 2006 to Sánchez and Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, Evan splits his time between Los Angeles and Florida.

He inherited his mother’s love of flying. Sánchez shared in an Instagram post, “I can’t believe my baby soled [sic] a helicopter today,” after his first solo flight in August 2024. The college freshman maintains close ties with both parents and his half-siblings.

Ella Whitesell: The ‘quiet’ youngest

Eleanor “Ella” Whitesell, 17, rounds out the trio. The youngest of the three also prefers to keep things private, though Sánchez has posted about Ella’s “quiet strength” on Instagram before, when she celebrated her daughter’s 16th birthday.

As per In Style, Sánchez expressed her love for her daughter: “Each day, you show us the beauty of dedication and the power of quiet dreams. We love you for everything you are, and everything you’re yet to become.”

In a Vogue interview, the former pilot also revealed their morning interactions before she drives Ella to school, stating “Sometimes we tussle… other times she really opens up, and other times she says nothing and I take it in.”

Sánchez’s three kids have now joined the Bezos family with their mother, becoming step-siblings with Jeff Bezos’s four children.