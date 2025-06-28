BTS' Jin says 'no spoilers' as V and J-Hope get spotted at Run Seokjin Tour's Goyang concert rehearsals

BTS member Jin is set to embark on his debut solo world tour, with two nights in South Korea's Goyang Auxiliary Stadium on June 28 and 29. The weekend shows have generated immense hype online. With just a few hours remaining for the Saturday concert's commencement, fans are abuzz with speculations regarding J-Hope and V's surprise acts on one or both of the days.

Will V and J-Hope join Jin in the Goyang concert of RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR?

A day ahead of Jin's Goyang concert, the artists held a stage rehearsal at the venue. During then, several fans gathered outside the stadium to hear him sing and get a glimpse of him at the giant screen. During then, they allegedly spotted Kim Taehyung aka V and J-Hope on the screen and even heard their voices. As Jin hummed his songs, the other two were faintly heard saying something to him.

Although the voices did seem like that of Jin's BTS teammates, the limited peeks couldn't confirm their identities. However, the possibility of them being V and J-Hope was enough to make fans go gaga.

Jin's message to BTS ARMY after the end of Goyang concert rehearsals

As the stage rehearsals at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium concluded, Jin took to Weverse to ask the live viewers not to share their experience with other fans. He wrote, "ARMYs See you tomorrow. Rehearsal is over. For those who watched the rehearsal from far away, no spoilers." It further fueled the rumors of the two mystery men spotted on the screen being V and J-Hope.

Although the Running Wild singer asked the fans not to spoil the concert details ahead of the show, BTS ARMY recorded bits of the session and shared them online. With that, social media was flooded with curious questions regarding whether RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will be V's first stage act following military discharge. Earlier, V also teased something "big" coming up for him and that might be his appearance in Jin's concert.

As for J-Hope, the fact that Jin made a surprise appearance at J-Hope's Goyang encore stage for HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL makes it all the more possible for the roles to get switched this time.

