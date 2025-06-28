Meet Ileana D’Cruz’s husband Michael Dolan– Hollywood star and father of her 2 sons

Ileana D’Cruz has always kept her personal life quite private. The actress, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time now, broke the internet by dropping the first picture of her 2nd son. The Barfi star is now a mom to two adorable sons, the elder one named Koa Phoenix Dolan and the younger son named Keanu Rafe Dolan. Although she has never spoken much about her husband, Michael Dolan, her few mushy posts with him speak volumes and are proof of their bond.

Who is Michael Dolan?

Ileana D’Cruz’s hubby, Michael Dolan, was born on June 21 in Oklahoma City, USA. The one thing common between the actress and her husband is that they both belong to the creative world of cinema. Dolan is an actor and filmmaker and has acted in a couple of hit movies.

The films under his credit are, namely, Light Of Day (1987), Biloxi Blues (1988), Courage Under Fire (1996), and Lolita (1997). His directorial work includes Arrow Shot (1997 short film). This film premiered at Sundance. The other one includes Dance With The One. This 2010 film was a full-length feature made with the University of Texas Film Institute.

Relationship with Ileana D’Cruz

Not much is known about how the lovebirds met, but in an interview, Ileana D’Cruz had once revealed that she loves mystery in her life. The actress admitted that she has intentionally kept details private. But some reports suggest that these two met in early 2022, and their connection grew quickly and deeply.

Ileana and Michael secretly got hitched in May 2023 in an intimate ceremony away from the media glare. The actress did not even post her wedding pictures or share the news with her fans. Months after tying the knot, the Do Aur Do Pyaar star casually referred to Michael as her husband in an interview. She said their married life is beautiful and praised Michael for being her emotional anchor.

Even Michael Dolan stays away from the media glare despite being a part of the Hollywood industry. Together, they have created their own La La Land, and now with the arrival of their second son, their family is complete.

