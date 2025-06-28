Did Matty Healy Subtly Throw Shade at Taylor Swift During The 1975’s Glastonbury Set? Find Out

During The 1975’s headlining set at Glastonbury Festival on June 27, frontman Matty Healy paused to call himself “probably the best songwriter of my generation” and then added, “A poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am.”

As reported by E! News, that self-title echoed Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department lyrics. The remark quickly started up the rumor mill as speculation arose that this was Healy taking a playful dig at his ex. With a Peter Pan pin on his lapel, Healy’s few words and bold accessories lit up social feeds, suggesting he’s still engaging with the tale Swift spun in her 2024 album.

‘Poet’ reference rings a familiar bell

Healy’s stage confession came just before The 1975 launched into their next track. “I want to be sincere for a second,” he told the crowd, according to The News International. “What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best songwriter of my generation.”

Moments later, he declared, “A poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am,” mirroring Swift’s line: “You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the Tortured Poets Department.” Though he never named her, the similarity was impossible to ignore for fans of both artists.

Peter Pan pin and reunion rumors

Fans also zeroed in on the Peter Pan pin Healy wore—a symbol he’s used to describe himself and one Swift referenced in her song “Peter.” The connection only served fanned the flames of speculation more, especially given that Healy is currently engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel.

Healy didn’t confirm any connection to Swift on stage, but his concise speech and costume choice have sent social media into overdrive. Whether Healy intended a direct call-out or simply enjoyed a theatrical flourish, Glastonbury attendees witnessed a moment that’s certain to echo through both The 1975’s future shows and Swift fan discussions for weeks to come.

