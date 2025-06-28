Taylor Swift is ‘Best Girlfriend’ to Travis Kelce, Croons to Love Story With His 49ers Tight End Friends

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry. The love story that began during the Eras Tour concert has been going on strong, with fans going gaga over the musician and the NFL star.

While the Bad Karma crooner is currently on her break from performing for the crowd, she is spending time with her boyfriend.

Swift and Kelce recently made an appearance at the Tight Ends University, where the musician performed some of her hits. She also went on to prove herself as the best girlfriend to the Kansas City Chiefs star by gelling with his friends at the event.

Taylor Swift gels with Travis Kelce’s friends at the Tight Ends University event

In a video shared by the 49ers Tight Ends star George Kittle, Taylor Swift was seen singing her 2008 hit track Love Story with him and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The clip was dropped in the carousel post by the athlete, who, in the caption, wrote, “Tight ends & lots of new friends!!! Shout-out to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up. @te_university.”

Meanwhile, the musician’s sing-along moment with Kelce’s friends came after she performed Shake It Off and other tracks at the University, earlier this week.

As the Grammy-winning singer got together with the NFL star and his pals, she was heard singing the lyrics, “Beggin' you, ‘Please don't go…’”

Swift jumped up and down in her green checkered dress while also throwing her hands in the air in enjoyment. As Kittle panned the camera towards Kelce, he too lip-synced to the song and smiled.

Taylor Swift’s Nashville appearance came after the musician and Travis Kelce made their red carpet debut on the Tight Ends University opening night.

