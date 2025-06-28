Squid Game 3: Did you know director Hwang Dong Hyuk's lawyer played VIP role? Meet the others behind golden masks

Squid Game 3 brought in a new batch of ultra-rich VIPs who had a strong sense of entitlement stemming from their wealth and influence. These individuals viewed the players of the deadly games as mere pawns to be used for their own amusement. While hiding behind their extravagant golden masks, they placed bets on who they think will make it through each round. Here's uncovering the real identities behind those masks, as per an article by Radio Times.

Who are the 5 VIPs in Squid Game Season 3?

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk's lawyer played one of the VIPs

Lawyer Kevin Yorn, specializing in entertainment, played one of the golden-masked ruthless men in Squid Game Season 3. He represents Squid Game creator, writer and director Hwang Dong Hyuk at his firm, Yorn Levine. According to Deadline, the two parties legally teamed up in January 2022.

This was when the massive global response to Squid Game Season 1 made Hwang Dong Hyuk feel the need for solid legal representation. Besides Kevin Yorn, the other individuals who played the rest of the VIPs were all lesser-known entities, mostly belonging to the entertainment industry.

Other 4 VIPs of Squid Game 3

David Sayers: He is an actor from the UK, born in Hastings, with experience in various theatre productions across the UK and internationally. His latest screen appearances include a range of short films and the Indian (Hindi-language) thriller Operation Mayfair.

Jane Wong: She portrays the only female VIP in Squid Game 3. She's a Hong Kong native, and her acting background includes roles in local crime dramas like Raging Fire and Bursting Point.

Bryan Bucco: He comes from New Jersey in the United States. His Backstage profile indicates that he is adept in basic conversational Korean, and as per his LinkedIn page, he has experience in teaching English as a second language in South Korea.

Jordan Lambertoni: He has French origins and Korean is also among the languages he is well-versed with. He recently played the role of an Olympic archer in the local film Amazon Bullseye.

