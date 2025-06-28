Kannappa: Ram Gopal Varma’s review of Vishnu Manchu starrer ‘made him cry’ amid fans hailing Prabhas’ cameo in film

All eyes are on the recently released Telugu film Kannappa, which features some of the most exciting cameos by Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and more. The movie hit the big screens on June 27 and within a day, there have been strong positive reviews about it.

And now, Vishnu Manchu has shared a special message that he received from fellow filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Ram Gopal Varma’s message for Vishnu Manchu

Taking to X, Vishnu Manchu shared a screenshot of the recent message that he received from Ram Gopal Varma after the release of his film Kannappa.

The director clearly mentioned how he is not a believer in the idea of Gods and devotees and so he would never see any film dealing with these as a subject matter. But in the case of Kannappa it was different.

Lauding Vishnu’s performance as Thinnadu, RGV wrote, “As Thinnadu, you didn’t just act but you embodied a temple of faith like a high priest wielding a ferocity that left me speechless.”

RGV lauds Vishnu Manchu’s stint amid hype for Prabhas’ cameo

While fans are all praises for Prabhas’ cameo appearance in the film as Rudra, for Ram Gopal Varma, it is not enough reason to see Kannappa in theaters. The filmmaker towards the concluding part of his message mentioned how he would book a ticket and watch the film only because he wants to see Vishnu Manchu on-screen.

He wrote, “All in all people might be coming into the theater for Prabhas, but now I am going to buy a ticket in the theater to see you.”

Kannappa box office collection so far

Speaking about Kannappa’s box office collections, it made a big opening day mark by grossing Rs. 11 crore in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

While the star power seems to be the driving force behind the film’s success, it is expected to make a significant mark in the coming days.

