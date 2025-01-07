Former EXO member Luhan banned from Chinese social media platforms after cursing during live broadcast

Luhan, the popular actor and singer who was formerly a member of the K-pop group EXO, is in hot water for making indecent remarks online. The artist’s social media pages have been blocked in China. An official apology on behalf of the singer has been issued following the incident.

On January 6, 2025, a representative of Luhan posted a statement of apology on his Weibo account. During the live broadcast, the artist acknowledged setting a poor example and expressed his willingness to actively address the negative social impact caused by his actions. He also emphasized his commitment to fulfilling the social responsibilities expected of an artist.

During the livestream, a visibly intoxicated Luhan shocked viewers by repeatedly cursing and raising his middle finger—actions that drew widespread criticism. As a result of his inappropriate behavior, Chinese social media platforms, including Weibo, took swift action by blocking his accounts. This ban means users can no longer follow him or interact with his content, effectively cutting off his access to one of the largest online audiences in China.

Read the full apology below:

"On behalf of Mr. Lu Han, the following apology was issued:

During the live broadcast, I set a poor example. I hereby extend my sincere apology. I am willing to actively work to eliminate the negative social impact caused by my actions and take on the social responsibilities that an artist should bear. Going forward, I will hold myself to stricter standards of conduct and express my apologies to everyone through concrete actions. Once again, I extend my sincere apologies to everyone."

Luhan started his career as a K-pop idol and member of EXO. However, he parted ways in 2014 and pursued his solo career in China. Moreover, he appeared in several box office hits such as 20 Once Again, The Witness, and Time Raiders, among others.