Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk’s Love Scout: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Love Scout is an upcoming South Korean series starring Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min in the leading roles. Kim Ji Eun serves as the writer who previously worked on shows such as Wonderful World, Lie After Lie, Enemies from the Past and more. Directed by Ham Joon Ho, the show's plot follows two opposite individuals who eventually develop feelings for each other.

Love Scout Release Date and Time

Love Scout is set to premiere on January 3, 2025, airing every Friday and Saturday. The series will consist of 12 episodes, each with a runtime of approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Where to Watch Love Scout

The drama will air on South Korea's SBS network and is anticipated to be available on popular international streaming platforms, complete with English subtitles, for a global audience.

The Genre of Love Scout

Love Scout is a captivating blend of business, romance, life, and drama. It offers a deep dive into the challenges of professional and personal connections, presenting a nuanced story filled with ambition, emotional growth, and heartfelt relationships.

Love Scout plot

Love Scout follows Kang Ji Yun, a confident and highly successful CEO of a headhunting company. Fiercely dedicated to her career, Ji Yun channels all her energy into staying ahead in the competitive recruitment industry. However, her professional prowess comes at a cost outside of work, she struggles with basic life skills.

Enter Yoo Eun Ho, her secretary, who ensures everything runs smoothly for her. Unlike Ji Yun, Eun Ho is warm, considerate, and effortlessly manages his personal and professional responsibilities. As a single father, he excels at parenting and handling household tasks, showcasing a stark contrast to his boss’s focused yet unbalanced life.

Together, their contrasting personalities set the stage for a story of personal growth, mutual understanding, and unexpected connections in both their personal and professional lives.

Love Scout cast

The cast of the show is led by Han Ji Min will play the role of Kang Ji Yun, a successful CEO who struggles to sustain relationships. She has previously starred in various K-dramas such as Behind Your Touch, Capital Scandal, Yi San, Cain and Abel, Padam Padam, Rooftop Prince, Familiar Wife and The Light in Your Eyes among others.

The male lead of the show is played by Lee Jon Hyuk who has appeared in various shows such as Stranger, Naked Fireman, A Poem a Day, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, 365: Repeat the Year, Dark Hole, Vigilante and more.

The rest of the supporting cast members include Kim Do Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye, Lee Sang Hee, Park Bo Kyung, Yoon Ga Yi, Lee Jae Woo, Seo Hye Won, and more.

