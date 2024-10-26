Hellbound: Will there be season 3 of the Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Hyun Joo starrer? Possibilities explored

Hellbound Season 2 is a South Korean series that premiered on October 25, 2024. Written by Choi Gyu Seok, the story is set in the future, where creatures suddenly appear to condemn people to hell. Following the release of the second season, many are wondering if there’s a possibility of a third season.

The second season of Hellbound was not only thrilling but also left viewers with numerous unanswered questions. With Jung Jin Su’s resurrection, the storyline took a completely unexpected turn. His sudden transformation into an executioner raised even more questions. After confessing to seeing monsters every time he looked in a mirror, Park Jung Ja revealed that these monsters had been inside him all along.

Upon finally accepting his fate, the monsters took control, transforming him into the same executioner responsible for his initial death. However, after the transformation, he vanished into thin air, leaving the mystery of his whereabouts unresolved. This cliffhanger sets up an intriguing premise for a potential third season.

Another major cliffhanger centers on the baby who survived the demonstration. Although it initially seemed that she didn’t survive, she resurrected within seconds, becoming the first human to return after a demonstration. Her survival could hold the key to humanity’s future, a mystery that could be further explored if a third season is confirmed.

Advertisement

Chaos continues to escalate in the second season as hellbound decrees show no signs of stopping. Lawyer Min Hye Jin of Sodo, along with the New Truth Society and the Arrowheads, become even more entangled in the turmoil. This intensifies further when shocking resurrections occur, bringing back New Truth’s former chairman, Jung Jin Su, and another condemned individual, Park Jung Ja. These unexpected events deepen the mystery and unrest, leaving the characters to navigate a world increasingly driven by fear, power struggles, and supernatural occurrences.

The cast of the show is led by Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Hyun Joo, alongside the support of Kim Shin Rok, Hong Eui Joon, Yang Ik June, Lee Re, Im Sung Jae, and Lee Dong Hee, among others.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT becomes highest-ranking song by female K-pop artist on UK Official Singles Chart