Is BLACKPINK's new song called Do Not Jump? Interactive website launch ahead of DEADLINE concert sparks speculation

BLACKPINK is set to make their much-awaited full-group comeback in just 4 days. They will do so by dropping a new song in their inaugural DEADLINE World Tour concert. Ahead of that, on the midnight of July 1 KST, they launched an interactive website, with the phrase "Do Not Jump" at its center. This led to speculation that it might be the title of the girl group's new song. Fans have mixed reactions to the possibility.

What is BLACKPINK's new interactive website about?

BLACKPINK generated immense buzz with their interactive website, hinting at their upcoming new song release and DEADLINE World Tour. The website showcases an illustrated map of Seoul, where notable landmarks are marked as "Pink Area" and paired with cryptic keywords, fueling speculation about the tour's progression.

A "Do Not Jump" sign has also sparked fan theories, with some believing it could be the title of their comeback song. However, the website's popularity made it inaccessible to most users due to excessive traffic and server overload.

BLINKs' mixed reactions to possibility of Do Not Jump being BLACKPINK's new song's name

The name Do Not Jump brought in some hilarious reactions from BLACKPINK's fandom, BLINK. Most comments showcased how frustrated fans were every time there is a notification regarding BLACKPINK's updates from the girl group's official social media accounts. This time, they expected an MV release notice or a teaser for their upcoming track release.

However, to their disappointment, it was just a website containing certain hints about the new song and tour. They mentioned, "How about Do Not Tease unless it's actually coming this time."

Some even jovially said that the phrase was YG Entertainment's way of telling fans not to jump to conclusions about the comeback or to not pounce on them with demands for more than what BLACKPINK is offering.

Some called the title "childish", while others showcased excitement for whatever was coming from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's side. They are eagerly awaiting the tour, which kicks off on July 5-6 at Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium and spans 16 cities worldwide with 31 scheduled performances.

