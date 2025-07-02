Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa moving to Europe after secretly marrying Frédéric Arnault? Viral post and closet sale stir rumors online

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has once again found herself in the middle of widespread speculation. This time, it’s fueled by a string of cryptic blind items circulating across gossip forums and social media.

Known for their vague yet suggestive nature, blind items have long been a popular means of leaking unconfirmed celebrity gossip. While these posts rarely name individuals directly, the hints are often specific enough for netizens to start guessing. And this time, all clues appear to point toward Lisa.

In mid-June 2025, a post on the popular rumor site Crazy Days & Nights mentioned that a member of a “two-color group” had recently gotten married in secret. Although the post didn’t name anyone outright, fans were quick to assume the subject was Lisa. This was largely due to her frequent appearances alongside French luxury heir Frédéric Arnault over the past few years.

Blind item fuels talk of a move abroad

Just as the initial rumor was beginning to cool down, another blind item surfaced on June 29, once again hinting at the same idol. This time, the post claimed that a member of the same “two-color group” had sold off her entire wardrobe and moved to Europe without publicly revealing it. The gossip post implied that this was a quiet lifestyle shift, potentially connected to the earlier marriage rumors.

The timing immediately drew attention. On the very same day, Lisa held a closet sale as part of a charity event in collaboration with the humanitarian group Good Neighbors. However, the event had been officially announced days earlier, on June 25, the overlap with the blind item led to a storm of theories.

Fans connect the dots

A viral TikTok video from an account known for analyzing and decoding blind items added more fuel to the ongoing conversation. The video claimed that Lisa’s recent charity sale took on new meaning when considered alongside earlier rumors. It appeared to support claims that she had secretly married and moved to Europe.

The video also referenced a much older blind item, which alleged that a member of a “color group” had both a European passport and was adopted. Though no factual evidence has emerged, many online are treating the pieces as a puzzle.

Mixed reactions

The internet’s response to the rumors has been sharply divided. Some fans are taken aback by the possibility that Lisa may have started a new chapter in her personal life without any public announcement.

Others are more skeptical, pointing out the unreliable nature of blind items and the dangers of reading too much into coincidences. Still, a large portion of Lisa’s fan base has expressed support. They insist that the idol has every right to keep her private life away from the spotlight.

No official response

Despite the growing buzz, neither Lisa nor Frédéric Arnault has responded to the recent wave of speculation. Over the years, both have remained quiet on the topic of their rumored relationship. They never confirm or deny reports of dating, marriage, or future plans. Whether the blind items hold any truth remains to be seen.

