Box Office: Will Jurassic World Rebirth live up to the legacy of the successful franchise in India?

Jurassic World: Rebirth is all set to grace Indian theatres from 4th July at the Indian box office. The film's advance bookings have opened in select theatres and the bookings so far are good. The issue that the movie faces is related to the showcasing. It doesn't happen too often that a Jurassic World movie has to fight for screens, but this time it is different, with a number of well performing films trying to get more screens and shows.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Targets A Rs 9 Crore Range Opening, Following Its Battle To Secure More Screens

Jurassic World: Dominion opened to over Rs 11 crore net at the India box office, back in 2022. Jurassic World: Rebirth has expectations in the Rs 9 crore range, following its fight for showcasing. It has already lost out on IMAX screens because the deal for the same was not locked a year in prior. Strong word of mouth is essential if the movie wants to net close to Rs 35 crore net in its opening weekend.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Targets A USD 300 Million Global Opening Weekend

Whatever it is, Jurassic World: Rebirth is gearing up for a near USD 300 million global weekend. Although not as strong as its predicessors, this would be seen as an excellent result for a reboot movie. If the word of mouth is good, the movie will lay a solid foundation for the Jurassic World movies to follow.

Jurassic World Is A Declining IP But It Is Too Big To Not Capitalise On

Although Jurassic World is a declining IP, it is too big to not capitalise on. The last three movies have brought in around USD 4 billion globally, cumulatively, and that is no small feat. Rebirth will need very strong audience support to get to a billion. However, in this busy summer, the studio would happily take anything around USD 800 million too.

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Indian Theatres From 4th July, 2025

Jurassic World: Rebirth is already playing in its domestic market. The movie plays in Indian theatres from 4th July, 2025.

