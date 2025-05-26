Celebrities Who Quit Hollywood and Acting: From Ian Somerhalder to Brendan Fraser

Hollywood attracts several talents because of fame and money. But while many never leave the industry due to its glitz and glamour, a few actors willingly walk away. And when these stars announce their last projects, fans often wonder why they are quitting the industry at the peak of their careers. Some cite personal reasons for the decision, while others leave to pursue different passions. And some just need a quieter life away from the media attention.



Several well-known actors have stepped away from the spotlight over the years. Some made a clear announcement about retiring from acting, while others simply stopped taking new roles. The reasons may differ, but their stories give a glimpse of the challenges of Tinseltown.



Cameron Diaz left Hollywood to focus on herself. Meanwhile, Daniel Day-Lewis said that he no longer found acting meaningful. Here's a list of actors who walked away from Hollywood and the reasons for the same.

Ian Somerhalder

Career Highlights: The actor played the role of Damon Salvatore in the hit series The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017. He was also seen as Boone Carlyle in Lost in the early 2000s. His last project was Netflix's V-Wars.

Reason for Leaving Hollywood: Shortly after The Vampire Diaries, Somerhalder left Hollywood to raise his children on a farm. His wife and Twilight alum Nikki Reed also took a break from acting and dedicated her time to environmentalism.

Life After Hollywood: The actor is currently busy with regenerative farming and environmental advocacy. In an interview with People, he revealed that he is quite happy off-camera and his acting career is in the "rearview mirror."

Impact on Fans and Hollywood: His fans have expressed disappointment at his absence from Hollywood, but many also praise the actor for his environmental activism.

Brendan Fraser

Career Highlights: Fraser emerged as a star playing Rick O'Connell in The Mummy trilogy between 1999 to 2008. He also played pivotal roles in Gods and Monsters (1998), The Quiet American (2002), Crash (2004), Bedazzled (2000), and Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008).

Reason for Leaving Hollywood: The actor left acting in the early 2000s due to multiple surgeries and the death of his mother. In 2018, he also opened up about getting sexually assaulted by former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, in 2003.

Life After Hollywood: He spent most of his time off-screen recovering from surgeries and focusing on his health. After 13 years of absence, the actor decided to make his comeback in Hollywood with The Whale in 2022. He underwent a major body transformation to play a 600-lb man in the film and won an Oscar for his performance.

Impact on Fans and Hollywood: Fraser's decision to quit Hollywood at the peak of his career came as a shock to his fans.

Cate Blanchett

Career Highlights: Blanchett's best roles include the enigmatic elf Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, and Jasmine French in Blue Jasmine. She is also known for her performances in Elizabeth and Blue Jasmine, where she won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Reason for Leaving Hollywood: In April, the actress announced her decision to quit Hollywood. She told the Radio Times that she was "serious about giving up acting." She also revealed that aspects of fame make her uncomfortable, specifically seeing headlines following interviews or being photographed.

Life After Hollywood: The actress wants to spend more time with her family and focus on other creative pursuits. She may also make a return to the theatre, according to reports.

Impact on Fans and Hollywood: While fans may miss seeing her on screen, many have expressed support for her decision to pursue other interests.

Gene Hackman

Career Highlights: He made his acting debut in the drama Lilith in 1964. He has won two Academy Awards. He won Best Actor for his role as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in The French Connection (1971) and also won Best Supporting Actor for playing a sheriff in Clint Eastwood's Western Unforgiven (1992).

His acting credits also include The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Scarecrow (1973), The Conversation (1974), Night Moves (1975), A Bridge Too Far (1977), Under Fire (1983), Hoosiers (1986), The Firm (1993), Wyatt Earp (1994), Crimson Tide (1995), The Quick and the Dead (1995), Get Shorty (1995), The Birdcage (1996), Absolute Power (1997), Enemy of the State (1998), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), and Runaway Jury (2003).

Reason for Leaving Hollywood: Hackman bid adieu to Hollywood in 2004 because he had no new scripts in front of him. His last film was 2004's Welcome to Mooseport.

Life After Hollywood: After retiring, he lived a quiet life with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, home. He suffered from Alzheimer's disease. He died at his home around February 18 due to severe heart disease, complicated by advanced Alzheimer's disease and kidney disease. He was 95. On February 26, the bodies of Hackman, Arakawa, and one of their dogs, named Zinna, were found at their home.

Impact on Fans and Hollywood: Hackman's decision to step away from Hollywood both shocked and intrigued fans and critics.

Bridget Fonda

Career Highlights: Fonda is known for her performances in films such as The Godfather Part III (1990), Single White Female (1992), Singles (1992), Point of No Return (1993), It Could Happen to You (1994), Balto (1995), City Hall (1996), Jackie Brown (1997), A Simple Plan (1998), Lake Placid (1999), and Kiss of the Dragon (2001).

Reason for Leaving Hollywood: Fonda retired from the film industry in 2002. When asked for the reason, she revealed that she wants to start a family with her husband, Danny Elfman, and focus on her personal life. More than two decades later, she confirmed that she had no plans to return to the big screen.

Life After Hollywood: Fonda welcomed a son with film composer and former Oingo Boingo frontman Danny Elfman in 2005. She has largely remained out of the public eye, living a quiet life with her family.

Impact on Fans and Hollywood: Fans were upset to know that the actress is quitting Hollywood, but they also wished her well for her family life.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Career Highlights: He won three Academy Awards for Best Actor for his roles as Christy Brown in My Left Foot (1989), an oil tycoon in There Will Be Blood (2007), and Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln (2012). He also scored Oscar nominations for In the Name of the Father (1993), Gangs of New York (2002), and Phantom Thread (2017). His other notable projects include The Last of the Mohicans (1992), The Age of Innocence (1993), The Crucible (1996), and The Boxer (1997).

Reason for Leaving Hollywood: The actor retired from acting twice. His first retirement was from 1997 to 2000. He later retired from acting again in 2017.

Life After Hollywood: Lewis worked as an apprentice shoemaker in Italy. He is also an Ambassador for The Lir Academy, a new drama school at Trinity College Dublin, founded in 2011.

Impact on Fans and Hollywood: Fans and critics were not happy with his decision to quit acting because he was one of the best actors at the time. He is planning to return to the screen with his son, Ronan Day-Lewis' Anemone.

Phoebe Cates

Career Highlights: Cates played pivotal roles in several films such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982), Gremlins (1984), Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990), Drop Dead Fred (1991), and Princess Caraboo (1994).

Reason for Leaving Hollywood: In 1994, after starring in Princess Caraboo, Cates stepped away from acting to focus on raising her children, Owen and Greta, who have since become successful filmmaker and musician, respectively.

Life After Hollywood: She has been happily married to Kevin Kline for the last 30 years. In 2005, she founded the Blue Tree boutique, located on the Upper East Side of New York City. In 2015, she voiced her Gremlins character Kate Beringer for the video game Lego Dimensions.

Impact on Fans and Hollywood: Her decision to quit Hollywood left fans and the industry shocked. Many expressed disappointment to see her go.

For stars, the decision to quit Hollywood must have been very difficult, but stepping away to pursue their passions or focus on their mental health shows their strength. While some actors have made their comebacks after retirement, others have decided not to return to the screen ever. Whatever the case may be, you can always watch their old films and appreciate their talent.

