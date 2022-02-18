The Batman EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson calls Bruce Wayne's hopeless desperation an interesting interpretation

While we're counting down the days for next month, all anyone is going to be talking about is the highly-anticipated Matt Reeves directorial, The Batman, which will witness Robert Pattinson's first outing as DC's beloved superhero Batman. It's a role taken up by many and immortalised by some, most notably, Christian Bale. As soon as it was announced that Robert Pattinson was going to be the new Batman in The Batman, there was a lot of chatter online. And then, the trailers hit!

Everyone was left intrigued by the deeply dark and ruthless undertones to Batman, especially Bruce Waye, in The Batman and now, DC fans can't wait to see how Rob fills the heavy shoes of The Dark Knight. When asked what made certain of taking on this mammoth task of showcasing one of the most iconic superhero characters on screen again, Pattinson shed light on how he really appreciated the heightened duality of the classically dual role, as Batman and Bruce Wayne, in The Batman. "I had never been interested in doing a superhero movie, it hadn't been in my periphery at all, but for some reason, Batman always stood out as a very special, separate entity. In the cultural lexicon, the character feels very individual and holds a lot of symbolic importance," the 35-year-old actor revealed.

"Then, when I heard Matt was doing it, I just got really excited. When I finally talked to him, he showed me some of his very early storyboards and that set the tone from something quite radically different; he just had an angle on it that was exciting. And the Bruce characterization felt different as well. He's alone and isolated, as well as compelled to do this thing. There's even a kind of hopeless desperation, and that was an interesting interpretation," The Lighthouse star further added.

Now, we're left even more intrigued to see Robert Pattinson as Batman!

Are you excited to see Robert Pattinson as Batman aka Bruce Wayne in The Batman? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Also starring Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright, The Batman releases on March 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson recently revealed his girlfriend, model-actress Suki Waterhouse's emotional reaction after watching The Batman. To know more, then head on to our ALSO READ link below.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson reveals his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's EMOTIONAL reaction after watching The Batman