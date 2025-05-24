General Hospital May 23 Episode Recap: Nurses Ball Unveils Truth and Drama; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience on the edge of their seats as Lulu is set to blurt out the truth about Gio. The Nurses Ball is ongoing in the show, and Lulu is determined to let Dante know about Gio being his son.

She also wants Brook Lynn to be called out for her lies, betrayal, and hiding the news of having a son with Dante. The confession will not only affect Lynn and Dante; it will also alter the lives of Olivia, Ned, and Lois.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Michael returns to the town. He is back from Baden-Baden and this will have an effect on Willow and her relationship with Drew. One other secret that would shock the residents of Port Charles is that Curtis and Portia’s marriage is in trouble.

Meanwhile, Jason receives a phone call from Michael, who has dropped hints about his return. Carly will also be affected by Michael’s return, as she has put herself in the middle of his divorce mess with Willow. Carly was the one to go ahead with the separation, thinking that she would demand emergency custody of the kids.

Elsewhere, Mac is relieved. He finds out that Tracy did not drug Drew. Trina, however, looks worried. While usually the matters are related to Kai, at the Nurses Ball, it is about her parents and their marriage. While she is at it, Trina wants to find out about Portia’s career and her freedom, but only until she gets to know what her mom is up to.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital May 22 Ep Recap: Gio Spills Truth and It Doesn't End Well For Portia's Marriage, Find Out What Happened