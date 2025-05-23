EXCLUSIVE: Hearts2Hearts dishes on unique music style, future plans and message for fans

What do S.E.S, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, and aespa, have in common? We know you guessed it, they’re all globally popular girl groups under the SM Entertainment umbrella. A debut in the famed management label has repeated guaranteed chart success and virality for decades, so when it was announced that a new team is on its way, the K-pop world held its breath. In comes Hearts2Hearts, who, much like its name, aims to reach the audience’s hearts.

An eight-member lineup, Hearts2Hearts aka H2H comprises CARMEN, JIWOO, YUHA, STELLA, JUUN, A-NA, IAN, and YE-ON. The girl group broke into the K-pop scene on February 24, 2025, with a mini-album called The Chase. Soon after, the team decided to introduce their witty sides via a variety show called Chat Hearts2Hearts, which premiered on March 26, airing domestically on various streaming platforms, with global streaming on Amazon Prime Video’s Channel K over the course of 12 episodes.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about their anticipated debut, the girls shared plans to visit India in the future, if the occasion arises, and relayed a sweet message for their fans. Check out the full chat below.

How could you express Hearts2Hearts' musical traits or style?

YE-ON: The name Hearts2Hearts symbolizes a bond between us and our fans through our music to move forward in creating a bigger "us." Like our name, we want to approach our fans through heartfelt music and positive messages, and we want to produce music that is delivered from our hearts to our fans' hearts so that they can feel various emotions.

What do you think is the most important element one must have to become a K-pop artist?

YUHA: I think the most important element is to shine on stage. We want to receive feedback that we're good at performing.

STELLA: Hearts2Hearts will release more songs and participate in overseas events, awards shows and more to meet all of you participate in overseas events, awards shows and more to meet all of you and show you various kinds of content.

JUUN: I would like us to release a few more albums and, with time, interact with fans from all over the world through a world tour.

And what plans do you have moving forward?

CARMEN: I want to do a tour of the entire world. We'll keep showing you various fun content.

A-NA: If I have the chance, I'd like to tour the whole world. And we're going to meet fans through a variety of new songs and content moving forward.

When you think of India, what comes to mind first, and what message would you like to send your fans in India?

JIWOO: We've heard that many Indians love K-pop. Thank you for loving Hearts2Hearts, and we hope to see you in India.

JUUN: When I think of India, curry comes to mind first. It's been something I've wanted to try for a long time. All fans living in India! We hope to go to India someday to perform at concerts and meet you.

Albeit short, our chat with Hearts2Hearts showcased their plans to keep marching right ahead and we look forward to seeing more of them soon!

