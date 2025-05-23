General Hospital May 22 Ep Recap: Gio Spills Truth and It Doesn't End Well For Portia's Marriage, Find Out What Happened

The Nurses Ball caused chaos in the May 22nd episode of General Hospital, with heartbreak, scandal, and shocking revelations rocking Port Charles.

Portia begged Curtis to save their broken marriage, but he was not moved. Upon finding yet another deception, Curtis informed Portia that their marriage was irreparable. Although they promised to make it through the night for their daughter Trina's benefit, the marriage seems over.

Everyone was looking at Gio following his stunning violin recital. But the real showstopper was when Gio made it public that he is the son of Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri, accusing them of abandoning and deceiving him. The news came right after a heated backstage fight between Lulu Spencer and Lois Cerullo, who attempted to keep the secret confidential. Gio's tearful outburst culminated in him shattering his violin on stage, leaving his parents and the audience in complete silence.

At the same time, Ned thanked Sonny for sponsoring Gio's schooling without knowing about the brewing storm. Drew was accused of setting up Tracy, and Nina cautioned Carly that now the repercussions of her actions are hers alone. Nina also schemed to make Michael's own past deeds evidence against him in court to influence Willow's custody battle.

Emma Drake surprised everyone with a visit and complimented Gio's performance prior to more acts reaching the stage. Lucy presented YDE and a group rendition of The Look of Love by Harrison Chase, Dante, Cody, and Isaiah.

Lulu pushed Lois to confess before she did so herself. Lois freaked out as Gio started piecing together what was happening. When he finally did know it all, he made the whole room aware of just how betrayed he felt.

Watch General Hospital weekdays on ABC to find out the consequences of Gio's revelation and if Portia and Curtis can really move on.

