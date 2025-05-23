Materialists Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson’s Sandwiched Spot Between Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal Is More Coveted Than We Thought

If you have to choose between Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, wake up! Because it's most definitely a dream. However, when Dakota Johnson comes into the picture, it's cinema. With the Materialists trailer, Academy Award-nominated director Celine Song drops one such refreshing take on modern romance.

The tone of Song's second love-triangle rom-com trailer is decidedly wispy, mingling sentimental nostalgia with contemporary aesthetics. Embedded with a 90s-esque voiceover and idyllic Manhattan landscapes, it has the feel of a slick, classy, and mature rom-com. The rhythm is measured but spry.

We get to know Johnson's Lucy (a career matchmaker) via a delightful intro monologue, then get rapid flashes of her love-triangle conundrum. An ethereal Japanese Breakfast track is featured in the trailer, and the filming in 35mm adds a soft, romantic sheen to the colors. The tone is light and playful, suggesting smart dialogue and emotional moments sandwiched between the main cast: Evans, Johnson, and Pascal.

The trailer focuses on matchmaker Lucy, torn between Pascal's rich and smooth "unicorn" client and Evans' tousle‑haired, broke ex-boyfriend. Johnson's performance is self-assured and charming, starring as a woman who dispenses love advice professionally but struggles to find her own ideal partner. Lucy navigates through her own feelings to find out what a life partner truly means and how it stretches beyond the fluff of romance or the heat of passion.

Thematically, the trailer is uncomplicated: Lucy must "do the math" on which guy is appropriate for her. We witness Lucy working dates for clients, encountering Pascal's affluent Randy, and colliding with Evans' John. The contrast suggests class themes – one's upscale existence vs. another's lower-bracket income. However, the tone is generally lighthearted, leaving enough breathing room for character development and suspense.

What is certain is that both men love Lucy, and she needs to decide whether true love is an ideal equation or something less of a sure thing. Judging by the title of the movie, Lucy has some serious critical thinking to do before making her choice.

The target audience most likely includes rom-com enthusiasts and A24's sophisticated crowd: adults seeking character-driven love stories with a strong plot. As the June 13th release date nears, Materialists brews a thought-provoking yet snappy love story rife with romantic tension, and stunning visuals both from its New York City set and star-studded cast.

