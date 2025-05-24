The Bold and the Beautiful May 23 Episode Recap: Daphne Rose is Left Heartbroken By Carter

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Daphne Rose being heartbroken. Carter reveals that he is in love again but not with her, with Hope. Rose fumes in anger as just the other day Carter was upset that Hope had returned to Liam.

However, the latter clarifies that it was all a big misunderstanding. He explains to Rose that Liam was Hope’s past and he is her future. And this time, he would not let anyone come in between him and Hope.

Learning about the situation, Daphne Rose tells Carter that Hope was just using him. However, Carter shuts her down and expresses his gratefulness for her. Daphne has got the cue that it is now time to leave.

Hope meets with her mother and tells her about getting back to the office. She also reveals that she is back with Carter, and finally her life is back on track. Brooke is happy for her daughter. However, her own life isn’t as good as her daughter’s. Hope takes her mother’s leave and runs to Carter’s loft.

As for Taylor and Ridge, the couple is enjoying each other’s company. Ridge is loving this version of Taylor, who is uncomplicated and kind. Someone he fell in love with. The duo talks about their past, their happy and sad moments, and reminisces about their time together.

When Taylor leaves, Ridge thinks about the time he fell in love with her. As he opens the computer and reads an article about him and Brooke, he thinks of their time together as well.

