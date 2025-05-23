Megan Fox Returns to Social Media For 1st Time Since Childbirth to Clear MAJOR Rumor About Daughter With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox shared some words of inspiration for women as she made her comeback on Instagram for the first time after giving birth to her daughter, whom she shared with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her latest role in the new venture titled Overcompensating. She added a fan video of her doing a promo for the show while wearing a cropped shirt and pleated skirt on the platform’s stories.

The actress penned, “38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise).” Fox added, “Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings.”

The Jennifer's Body star also made sure to write that women do not have “an expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway…watch @overcompensating.”

This comeback on social media comes almost two months after the actress welcomed her and MGK’s daughter into the world and wiped all posts from her account, which raised many questions from her fans.

For the unversed, the actress also shared three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex-spouse and actor, Brian Austin Green. On the other hand, the musician also shares a daughter, Cassie, with his ex, Emma Cannon.

E! News notes in their article that although the My Ex’s Best Friend vocalist and Midnight in the Switchgrass actress went their separate ways, calling off their two-year engagement, they were spotted together as the musician was seen grabbing items from Erewhon Market grocery store, while the actress sat in the backseat of their car, per the pictures obtained by TMZ.

