Harry Potter Star Stanislav Yanevski Who Played Viktor Krum Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Here’s What Happened

Harry Potter star Stanislav Yanevski, who played the role of Viktor Krum, was rushed to the hospital after struggling with breathing problems. The actor underwent emergency surgery amid silently fighting the struggles.

The movie star took to his Instagram to share an update about his health with his fans and followers. Yanevski dropped a picture of himself from the hospital bed with the bandages wrapped around his nose.

In the long caption alongside, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire first thanked his fans and close ones for their birthday wishes. The actor penned, “Hello lovely ladies and gentlemen. The time has finally come to reveal the news but first things first.”

He further added, “THANK YOU all for the lovely birthday wishes! I appreciate every post and every message and I promise you I’ve felt very special and supported on this very important day in my life.”

The movie star further revealed that he was taken into emergency surgery after he faced the inability to breathe. The photo that he shared on his social media was taken right after he went under the knife.

Yanevski went on to mention that he struggled in silence, and those who know him are aware of how he has been like this since always.

Elsewhere in his caption, the actor said, “Of course I had support from the few I had told and my family for which I’m very thankful. I am still recovering and things are looking great. I will be able to breathe freely and experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months.”

He continued, “I had a checkup with my doctor today, and he said that I’m recovering really well and was actually quite surprised with my progress. I guess all the healthy diets, training and self control, and belief help in such cases.”

In the concluding statements, Stanislav Yanevski showed gratitude to his supporters and thanked them for their wishes.

