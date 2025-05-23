Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bhooth Bangla, clear your calendars for back-to-back fun as Varun Dhawan’s rom-com gets POSTPONED

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde are all set to share screen space for the first time in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The behind-the-scenes glimpses from the movie sets have already been enticing the audience. The film was supposed to release in October 2025, but now the makers have announced the delay by revealing April 10, 2026, as the new release date.

On May 23, Tips officially posted the movie announcement poster of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The vibrant poster complementing the film's theme had a clear sky and palm trees in the backdrop. It also mentioned the names of its lead cast, including Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. The post further revealed that the film is set to release next year on April 10, 2026.

"Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab...'Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai' hits cinemas on 10th April 2026," the post was captioned.

The latest announcement met with a mixed response as a section of users expressed their excitement, while many were sad about the long wait. A user wrote, "2026 noooooo i can't wait for that long," another fan taunted, "When you are in movie postponed competition & your opponent is varun dhawan."

A third fan commented, "Waiting to see Mon as Shaamo," and another fan proclaimed, "Varun Dhawan will rule in 2026," and another excited fan commented, "Wow a David Dhawan entertainer straight after 5 yrs."

Notably, April 2026 will be a delight for audiences with the back-to-back comedy releases. Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhooth Bangla will be released on April 2, 2026. It is also one of the highly anticipated films as it is being directed by Priyadarshan, who is equally loved for his comedy films.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani. Apart from the lead cast, it will also feature Mouni Roy, Jimmy Shergill, and Chunky Panday in the pivotal roles.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier this year that the actor will also be seen showing off his dance moves on some of the desi songs from the world of David Dhawan cinema.

Which of these comedy films releasing in April 2026 are you most excited for? Bhooth Bangla will be releasing on April 2, 2026, while Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be releasing on April 10, 2026.

