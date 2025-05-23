Taylor Swift Thinks Blake Lively Friendship 'Wasn't Worth All Stress' Claims Source as Justin Baldoni Drops Subpoena

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Taylor Swift was briefly caught in the middle of the legal drama between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. Baldoni’s legal team subpoenaed Swift earlier this month but withdrew the request.

A representative for Swift clarified her position: “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release.”

The legal dispute began in December when Lively accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and leading a smear campaign. Baldoni denied the allegations and responded with a countersuit in January, accusing both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation.

In court filings, Lively frequently referenced Swift in text messages, with one message comparing herself to Game of Thrones' Khaleesi and calling Swift her 'dragon.' A source told The Daily Mail that Swift feels exploited by Lively and believes the actress used her name for leverage.

According to insiders, the long friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively has come to an end. "Right now, if Taylor had one wish, it would be that she never met Blake," a source claimed. "Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them."

The insider added, "She can now see all the red flags. Taylor had to tone Blake down time and time again because she always wanted to be the leader of the pack. Taylor's relieved the relationship is over."

The rift reportedly extends to Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. A source told The Daily Mail, "Taylor and Travis are disgusted with Blake and Ryan and how they tried to use Taylor in their fight against Justin Baldoni." According to the report, the couple has vowed that the break with Lively and Reynolds is permanent.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

