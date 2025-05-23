Meryl Streep Best Performances: From Fantastic Mr. Fox to Hope Springs

If you are a fan of Meryl Streep, you know how classic she is, and if you are not, you are just about to experience why the world appreciates her acting skills. The legendary actress has given the industry of cinema a culture, a passion, and, above everything, a reason to evolve.

Meryl Streep's best performances include a lot, but first let us remember all the expressions she has carried over the years, be it her strict and emotionless boss in The Devil Wears Prada, playing a journalist, and whatnot.

In case you might not know, Meryl Streep has even been a part of the animated outing as well. We know all of this is just getting you even more excited, so without further delay, here are Meryl Streep's best performances over the years.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Role: Mrs. Fox

Director: Wes Anderson

Release Year: 2009

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Genre: comedy

Where to Watch: Not available online

Why It’s One of Her Best:

This was a movie that had a great cast for its voice-over work. While Meryl Streep is appreciated for her work, let us tell you that she had joined forces with that of George Clooney, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, as well as Owen Wilson in this animated comedy film that was even nominated for the Academy Award.

Well, Wes Anderson did go beyond imagination, also using Meryl Streep’s voice for Felicity Fox for a deadpan sense of humor. This is Meryl Streep’s best performance, which could not have been achieved without the work of the director in question. Fantastic Mr. Fox is a mixture of emotions, humor, and a lot that you can enjoy with your friends.

Manhattan

Role: Jill Davis

Director: Woody Allen

Release Year: 1979

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Genre: romantic comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Why It’s One of Her Best:

Woody Allen himself is one of the greatest directors the Hollywood film industry has ever had. On top of that, Meryl Streep joining him for Manhattan, the project, without any doubt, led to Meryl Streep's best performances.

The movie went on to get two nominations from the Academy Awards, one for original screenplay and the other for supporting actress for Mariel Hemingway.

Little Women

Role: Aunt March

Director: Greta Gerwig

Release Year: 2019

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Why It’s One of Her Best:

There is a lot to say about Little Women. From being the grandest cast to coming from a lady who has gripped the Hollywood film industry tightly. Meryl Streep was just another feather to the already fabulous ensemble that delivered mind-blowing performances, including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen.

Meryl Streep's best performances surely should include the movie in discussion, as she had a roaring time on screen playing Aunt March. She can be caught in the film every 20 minutes, only to act prickly and difficult, yet awesome.

The Hours

Role: Clarissa Vaughan

Director: Stephen Daldry

Release Year: 2002

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Why It’s One of Her Best:

First of all, let's appreciate the casting. The movie has great performances delivered by not only Meryl Streep but also by those who joined her in the outing, including Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, and Stephen Dillane.

Based on the novel by Michael Cunningham of the same name, The Hours happens to be another example of how Meryl Streep can be multiple characters. Well, the year The Hours was released, it was also the year when Meryl Streep starred in Spike Jonze’s Adaptation, which brought her an Oscar nomination for supporting actress.

Meanwhile, talking about her work, she was double-nominated for the Globes, winning for Adaptation. In The Hours, Meryl Streep’s work happens to be about a woman who is looking forward to throwing a party for her old flame.

Talk about the best moment in the film: the breakdown of the actress from Ricki and the Flash in front of Jeff Daniels is considered one of the best pivotal scenes in the film.

A Prairie Home Companion

Role: Yolanda Johnson

Director: Robert Altman

Release Year: (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Genre: Drama, Comedy, Musical

Where to Watch: Not available

Why It’s One of Her Best:

Well, this movie surely is Meryl Streep’s best performance. Working alongside the Oscar-nominated Robert Altman, Meryl Streep showcases her talent in the best way possible. The film, A Prairie Home Companion, happens to be the display of Meryl Streep’s fantastic chemistry with Lily Tomlin.

Being a part of the musical duo, Johnson Girls, both the actress from Let Them All Talk and Lily Tomlin bring about a beauty of tune, which also happens to be the best fictional presentation in its most natural form.

The story follows the representation of the behind-the-scenes of a public radio show.

Death Becomes Her

Role: Madeline Ashton Menville

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Release Year: 1992

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Genre: Body Horror

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Why It’s One of Her Best:

Death Becomes Her surely is one of Meryl Streep's best performances. The movie happens to be among the two top films released back in 1992. Meryl Streep’s role in this outing is regarded as the second greatest performance in her career. The movie even won an Oscar for visual effects.

The Manchurian Candidate

Role: Eleanor Shaw

Director: Jonathan Demme

Release Year: 2004

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Political thriller

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Why It’s One of Her Best:

Coming from the direction of a legendary filmmaker, who gave us The Silence of the Lambs, also taking home the Oscar for the aforementioned film, Meryl Streep became a part of the political thriller. The actress’s performance is a perfect collaboration with that of Denzel Washington.

In this movie with Meryl Streep’s best performance, she can be seen interacting with her congressman son, who is played by Liev Schreiber. Well, it can be easily stated that Meryl Streep surely stole the show in this movie, as she even got a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards for supporting actress.

It’s Complicated

Role: Jane Adler

Director: Nancy Meyers

Release Year: 2009

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: romantic comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Why It’s One of Her Best:

Sharing the screen with Alec Baldwin, Meryl Streep was also joined by Steve Martin in this comedy outing, having a swirl of emotions. Making you feel what love can be like, that too in her 60s, no doubt, the legend delivered her best. This was Meryl Streep’s best performance that even had her double-nominated for Golden Globes. The second nomination was for Mamma Mia!

The River Wild

Role: Gail Hartman

Director: Curtis Hanson

Release Year: 1994

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: survival

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Why It’s One of Her Best:

This one is the most unique role ever taken over by Meryl Streep. We have seen her character that is strong and convincing, but here you can catch her in action. This one is surely Meryl Streep’s best performance, which feels like a delight, also having terrifying turns all over the plot of the movie.

Joining the actress from Don't Look Up is another most celebrated star, Kevin Bacon. Here, the mother and wife is given a persona of someone who won't stop at anything and ensures her family is safe. For The River Wild, Meryl Streep even received a Golden Globe as well as a SAG nomination; however, she was not nominated for the Academy Awards.

Hope Springs

Role: Kay

Director: David Frankel

Release Year: (2012)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Why It’s One of Her Best:

This was another outing that Meryl Streep did with David Frankel after the globally celebrated The Devil Wears Prada. This role again helped the legendary actress earn a Golden Globe award along with an Academy Award nomination.

Showcasing some infectious comedy, while starring opposite Tommy Lee Jones, who we all know from The Fugitive as well as the highly acclaimed science fiction action thriller, Men in Black. This romantic comedy focuses on the story of the two great actors, whose characters are simply trying to reignite the spark in their marriage. Well, the results are hilarious, which we won't spoil for you.

Go watch Meryl Streep's best performance today.

Conclusion

Meryl Streep has a great range of acting. With all the aforementioned movies, one can easily say that there have been several best performances delivered by Meryl Streep. Be it in action movies, or be it the romantic comedies, she has always impressed the large audience.

Meanwhile, if that was not enough for her, Meryl Streep even starred in dramas and thrillers as well as musicals.