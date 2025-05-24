Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning and Viola Davis Look Effortless on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet; See PICS

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has entered its 11th day, and ahead of the closing ceremony, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, and others have served their best looks on the red carpet.

The Bridgerton star showed up in an all-white ensemble. Ashley chose a flowy dress with a unique pleated neckline. She let her hair down in waves, which perfectly matched her strapless dress.

To complete her look, the Picture This actress opted for dangling earrings and paired them with pump heels worth hundreds of dollars.

Next up, Elle Fanning walked the red carpet in a glamorous golden dress. The actress opted for a plunging neckline, which went all the way till her waist.

The checkered pattern near her waistline looked gorgeous, with a little trail at the end of the gown. To accessorize, the Maleficent actress went for a dainty neck chain and a silver ring on one of her fingers.

Viola Davis, too, marked her presence on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival on the 11th day. The actress-producer donned a bright yellow dress for the event and kept her hair all curly to go with the look. Davis, too, had a trail at the end of her gown. For the jewelry, she opted for a rhinestone choker with a green emerald in the middle.

Amy Jackson walked the red carpet in a white polka-dotted dress. The actress who served elegance in a black off-shoulder dress at the amfAR gala the other day chose to step out in a completely contrasting color. The new mom in town donned a strapless dress that was body-fitted at the top and floral at the bottom.

The Crakk star kept her hair parted, gelled, and tied into a bun. She opted for bold red lips and accessorized with a silver neckpiece and earrings.

As the Cannes Film Festival is heading towards the closing ceremony, celebrities are putting their best fashion foot forward.

