Meet one of the first global actors from India who married 4 times, featured in James Bond film and worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Decades ago, a talented actor joined the Indian film industry. Through his commendable work and acting prowess, he entertained the global audience, eventually becoming the first international actor from India. Apart from being part of a James Bond film, he shared the screen with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and others. Well, we’re talking about veteran actor Kabir Bedi.

Born to popular parents, Kabir Bedi entered the entertainment world through theater. Slowly, he stepped foot into the Indian film industry and then bagged projects in Hollywood. Over time, he managed to spread his wings in Europe, eventually becoming a popular face across borders. While his professional life is worthy of making headlines, he has also been in the news because of his personal life.

Bedi made his debut with Zeenat Aman in the 1971 movie, Hulchul. His impressive filmography boasts the James Bond film titled Octopussy, in which Bedi played the villain's aide Gobinda. He was also part of the American war film, The Beast of War, directed by Kevin Reynolds.

Some of the highlights of his film career include movies like Kuchhe Dhaage, Nagin, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kismat, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Talaash, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Main Hoon Na, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, Dilwale, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Berlin, and more. He has also acted in multiple popular TV shows.

On the personal front, the senior actor has been married four times. He first got into wedlock with an Odissi dancer named Protima Bedi, with whom he had a daughter, actress Pooja Bedi. The couple also had a son, Siddharth, who sadly passed away at the age of 26. After his marriage to Protima broke down, he was allegedly in a relationship with popular actress Parveen Babi. However, they never got married.

Bedi later tied the knot with fashion designer Susan Humphreys, and soon, they were blessed with a son named Adam Bedi. Later, this marriage also ended in divorce; the Maa Bahen Aur Biwi actor married Nikki Bedi. Sadly, this wedding ended in 2005. His fourth wedding happened a day before his 70th birthday with British-born Parveen Dusanj. It’s worth noting that Srikanth actress Alaya F is his granddaughter.

