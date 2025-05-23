Hailey Bieber Shares Adorable 9-Month Update on Son Jack Blues Amid Backlash Over Justin Bieber’s Inappropriate Caption: PIC

Hailey Bieber marked a sweet milestone for her son, Jack Blues, on Thursday, May 22. The model and Rhode Beauty founder shared a black and white photo of her baby boy on Instagram Stories to celebrate him turning 9 months old. In the photo, Jack is seen from behind, dressed in a white top and dark pants, sitting on a wooden floor. "My sweet baby is 9 months old today," Hailey wrote alongside the snap.

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024. At the time, Justin posted a photo of the newborn’s tiny foot with the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER." Since then, the couple has shared a few glimpses of Jack but has consistently chosen to keep his face private.

In a candid interview with Vogue for their summer issue, Hailey opened up about the postpartum journey. She revealed that she experienced postpartum dysphoria after giving birth and struggled with body image, especially after reading online comments.

"Every day I have to talk to myself, like, 'Hailey, you had a baby,'" she told the magazine. "You grew a human. You birthed a human. It's okay. Give yourself grace. Give yourself time."

She shared that it was harder than expected to lose the last 15 pounds of pregnancy weight. “When people talk about 'bouncing back,' back where, because my hips are wider, my boobs are actually bigger than they were before,” she said. “You're not the same person that you were before. You change from head to toe.”

Hailey Bieber opened up about the birth of her son, Jack Blues for the first time, sharing that her labor began at 39 weeks when her water started leaking and doctors decided to induce. She shared that she went through several hours of labor without an epidural. The situation became more serious when she began to hemorrhage.

Hailey described it as a scary experience but said she felt at peace knowing she trusted her doctor completely. Still, the heavy bleeding made her aware of the real risks involved. After receiving emergency medical care, baby Jack was taken away briefly, which left Hailey feeling anxious and eager to hold him. Fortunately, she made a full recovery.

While Hailey and Justin Bieber are one of the most famous couples in the world, they are protective when it comes to their son’s privacy. They avoid showing Jack’s face on social media and make sure he’s shielded from paparazzi during public outings.

