Alia Bhatt arrives in full swag for her smashing Cannes 2025 debut, 1st video will boost your excitement

At the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, we have seen divas like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor slay on the red carpet with their well-curated looks. It’s now time for Bollywood’s Rani to make her smashing debut at the global platform. Well, the diva has set foot in Cannes and is headed straight to work on her most anticipated look for the event. Check it out!

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s fans have been eagerly waiting for her Cannes 2025 debut, but the uncertainty of her attending the event this year left them disappointed. But now, everyone can take a sigh of relief as she has finally landed in the French Riviera, all set to make her smashing debut on the red carpet.

In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the National Award-winning actress can be seen entering a hotel with her entourage. With her stylish first appearance in France, Bhatt raised the excitement of her admirers. Alia can be seen in a short brown wrap dress with a slit in the front. She donned a pair of tie-up high heels, carried her luxury handbag, and sported dark eyewear.

Alia Bhatt arrives for her Cannes 2025 debut:

On the morning of May 23, 2025, the Student of the Year debutant was papped at the Mumbai airport as she headed to France. She started serving looks right from the airport. The B-town diva channelized her inner boss babe by donning a Gucci tank top with a scooped neckline, which she paired with blue baggy jeans.

Advertisement

She layered up with a double-breasted tan blazer and completed her semi-formal look with a pair of white sneakers, golden hoops, stylish eyewear, and a high-end shoulder bag that costs around Rs 300,000 (approx.). Her effortless airport look has raised the excitement, keeping people eagerly waiting for her big moment at the fashion and film event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is all set to share the screen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, Munjya actress Sharvari, and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film, Love & War. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to release on Eid 2026.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor makes fashion statement yet again with a conversation starter hat