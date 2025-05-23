Paresh Rawal Hera Pheri 3 Kabir Bedi Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli IPL Alia Bhatt in Cannes 2025 Alia Bhatt on Raha Kapoor kiara advani Dipika Kakar Alia Bhatt in Cannes 2025 Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Khushi Kapoor

Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 15: Dileep's comedy-drama holds decently against new releases; adds Rs 45 lakh on 3rd Friday

Prince & Family starring Dileep in the lead, collected Rs 45 lakh on Day 16 at the Kerala box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on May 24, 2025 | 12:00 AM IST | 10K
Dileep
Credits: Magic Frames

Malayalam movie Prince & Family entered the third week after registering a strong hold for the two straight weeks. The movie had taken an opening of Rs 80 lakh on its debut day and went on to score Rs 6.40 crore in its first week. It kept showing a solid trend in the second week too and stormed around Rs 5.35 crore in its second week, taking the two-week total cume to Rs 11.75 crore.

Advertisement

The Dileep starrer continues its glorious run and added around Rs 45 lakh on Day 15 (third Friday), despite facing new weekend releases - Narivetta and Detective Ujjwalan. The total cume of Prince & Family now stands at Rs 12.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The movie is expected to stick to the cinemas for a couple of weeks and end its theatrical run somewhere above the Rs 15 crore mark in its home turf. 

Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows: 

Day Gross Kerala Box Office
1 Rs 80 lakh
2 Rs 90 lakh
3 Rs 1.25 crore 
4 Rs 90 lakh
5 Rs 85 lakh
6 Rs 90 lakh
7 Rs 80 lakh 
8 Rs 75 lakh 
9 Rs 90 lakh
10 Rs 1.40 crore
11 Rs 60 lakh
12 Rs 70 lakh 
13 Rs 65 lakh 
14 Rs 55 lakh
15 Rs 45 lakh (est.)
Total Rs 12.40 crore

Prince & Family in cinemas

Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 sparks interest in Telugu distribution; Gets Rs 100 crore offer

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles