Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 15: Dileep's comedy-drama holds decently against new releases; adds Rs 45 lakh on 3rd Friday
Prince & Family starring Dileep in the lead, collected Rs 45 lakh on Day 16 at the Kerala box office.
Malayalam movie Prince & Family entered the third week after registering a strong hold for the two straight weeks. The movie had taken an opening of Rs 80 lakh on its debut day and went on to score Rs 6.40 crore in its first week. It kept showing a solid trend in the second week too and stormed around Rs 5.35 crore in its second week, taking the two-week total cume to Rs 11.75 crore.
The Dileep starrer continues its glorious run and added around Rs 45 lakh on Day 15 (third Friday), despite facing new weekend releases - Narivetta and Detective Ujjwalan. The total cume of Prince & Family now stands at Rs 12.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office.
The movie is expected to stick to the cinemas for a couple of weeks and end its theatrical run somewhere above the Rs 15 crore mark in its home turf.
Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Box Office
|1
|Rs 80 lakh
|2
|Rs 90 lakh
|3
|Rs 1.25 crore
|4
|Rs 90 lakh
|5
|Rs 85 lakh
|6
|Rs 90 lakh
|7
|Rs 80 lakh
|8
|Rs 75 lakh
|9
|Rs 90 lakh
|10
|Rs 1.40 crore
|11
|Rs 60 lakh
|12
|Rs 70 lakh
|13
|Rs 65 lakh
|14
|Rs 55 lakh
|15
|Rs 45 lakh (est.)
|Total
|Rs 12.40 crore
Prince & Family in cinemas
Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2 sparks interest in Telugu distribution; Gets Rs 100 crore offer