Kanye West Declares Retirement From One of His Insensitive Antics and Asks For Forgiveness, Know What It's About

Kanye West proclaimed on May 22 through social media that he has abandoned antisemitism. He went to ask for forgiveness for the damage he had caused through his actions.

Ye said that he is driven by a new passion to take in love and peace, apparently prompted by a FaceTime conversation with a call from his children. For the Donda rapper, it was a reminder of his role to be a force for good in the world.

"I am done with antisemitism," he wrote in a series of X posts, adding, "I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain. Thank you, God."

This statement comes after a series of inciting language and behavior that attracted broad condemnation. The rapper's antisemitic comments started picking up global attention in 2022.

In October that year, he showed up at Paris Fashion Week dressed in a "White Lives Matter" top before then sharing threats aimed at the Jewish population. The reaction was swift, resulting in severed relationships with big firms like Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and Universal Music Group.

West tweeted, "I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again…," adding, "GOD CALLS FOR PEACE. Share peace. Share love."

Despite Ye's recent social media updates claiming a change of heart, there is high skepticism, especially with civil rights groups. According to Billnoars, the Anti-Defamation League reacted to his words by stating they have great doubt, given his track record of retracting statements. The group stressed, "Sorry, but we’re not buying it. We’ve seen this kind of attempted apology from Kanye before, only for him to back down over and over again."

Ye's record since 2023 has shown a trend of concerning behavior. He had earlier attempted to peddle merchandise bearing Nazi symbols and made pro-Hitler statements. He has also attempted to drop a song about Hitler, which was said to have been censored by streaming sites.

More controversy necessitated the postponement of Kanye West's concert in South Korea, as organizers blamed continued public outcry. While he professes to reform, not many are buying it, citing continuing provocation and a history of erratic behavior.

