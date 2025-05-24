POLL RESULT: Between Aamir Khan and Jr NTR fans pick who they want to see play Dadasaheb Phalke on-screen, we aren’t surprised

Dadasaheb Phalke, often regarded as the ‘Father of Indian cinema’, was a visionary and a legend. Hence, the work needs to know his life story, struggles, and how he gained that title. Therefore, Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani joined hands to work on his biopic. We also exclusively reported that Jr NTR will be leading the biopic of Dadasaheb.

Since both actors are set to play the same character, we asked fans to vote for the actor they feel is best suited for the role. Around 64% of people think Jr NTR will be best for the role of Phalke.

Aamir Khan as Dadasaheb Phalke

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will be working on a biopic on the life of Dadasaheb Phalke. Sharing more details about the project, an insider close to the development told us that Khan and Hirani will continue with the tradition of delivering a movie during the Christmas weekend.

“The film goes on floors in October 2025, and will be shot until April 2026, followed by a prolonged post-production process. Multiple looks are also designed for Aamir Khan, and being a perfectionist, he will also undergo acting workshops to get into the role of Dadasaheb Phalke. For Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani, the film is an ode to the person who gave birth to cinema in India,” the source stated.

Jr NTR as Dadasaheb Phalke

On the other hand, Jr NTR is also set to play Dadasaheb Phalke on the big screen. Apparently, director SS Rajamouli, along with producers Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya, narrated the script to the South star, who was quick to say ‘yes’ to being part of the film.

According to the source, NTR Jr. heard the script and was blown away by the lesser-known tales of Dadasaheb Phalke, who is termed as the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’.

“The story chronicles the birth and rise of Indian Cinema, and NTR was surprised by the detailing. He is excited to play the father of Indian Cinema on the big screen,” revealed a source close to Pinkvilla.

