Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 23: Sasikumar and Simran starrer records good hold; grosses Rs 75 lakh
Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar, collected Rs 75 lakh on its fourth Friday at the Tamil box office.
The heartwarming drama Tourist Family, led by Sasikumar and Simran, is performing well at the box office. Directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, the movie crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its third Sunday in Tamil Nadu and continued to record a solid hold despite new releases.
After scoring Rs 44.25 crore in 15 days of its run, Tourist Family added Rs 9.15 crore in its third week, bringing the total cume to Rs 53.40 crore by the end of its third week. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 75 lakh to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 54.15 crore in Tamil Nadu.
The Sasikumar movie will continue to record a decent hold for a couple of weeks until the arrival of Thug Life.
Day-wise box office collections of Tourist Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3.00 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 1.30 crore
|17
|Rs 2.05 crore
|18
|Rs 2.25 crore
|19
|Rs 1 crore
|20
|Rs 0.90 crore
|21
|Rs 0.85 crore
|22
|Rs 0.80 crore
|23
|Rs 0.75 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 54.15 crore (est.)
Tourist Family in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
