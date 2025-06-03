General Hospital June 3 Spoilers: Michael Battles Willow For Custody As Brook Lynn Confronts Her Family

The long-anticipated custody and divorce hearing between Michael and Willow finally begins! Michael Corinthos is determined to take his children away from Willow, who remains loyal to her cult-affiliated partner, Drew.

Carly, ever protective, is fully involved—she orchestrated the hearing and vows not to let Willow and Drew walk away victorious. She makes her stance clear to Jason, who's suited up and ready by her side. Ric makes a mysterious and urgent call, requesting someone’s immediate presence at the courthouse.

Advertisement

All signs point to Nina, who holds potentially damaging information as Ric represents Willow. Nina now faces a critical decision: whether to betray Sasha, whom she once treated like a daughter, by revealing secrets that could sway the case.

Brook Lynn learns new details about Gio’s origins

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn's fury intensifies as more truths surface about Gio’s hidden past. Gio returns to the Quartermaine kitchen, but Brook Lynn is far from calm. She learns that her mother, Lois, and grandmother, Gloria, may have stopped Camilla from telling Gio the truth before she died.

The idea that they silenced a dying woman shakes Brook Lynn, leaving her stunned and furious. She confronts them, questioning how they manipulated Camilla into taking the secret to her grave. The emotional fallout could fracture their family, with both Brook Lynn and Gio now struggling to trust those closest to them.

Alexis under pressure over missing funds

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Alexis finds herself in an uncomfortable position. Marco confronts her about the suspicious redirection of Ace’s inheritance into the Dolos Corporation, a known shell company. When pressed, Alexis dodges the accusation by feigning outrage, denying any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Ric applies additional pressure, pushing her deeper into a defensive corner. At the Metro Court pool, Marco’s father and Jordan cross paths with Professor Dalton. Their conversation leads Jordan to uncover unexpected information about Dalton, which she may decide to report to Anna.

For more spoilers from General Hospital, keep up with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: General Hospital June 2 Episode Recap: Brook Lynn Vents Her Anger at Gloria; Alexis Finds Herself in Trouble Over the Trust Fund