‘We Really Did Get Along’: Friends Fame Lisa Kudrow Reveals To Have Put In ‘Work’ While Making Bonds With Her Co-Stars On Hit Sitcom

Lisa Kudrow recalled her time on the set of her hit sitcom, Friends. The actress made an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she talked about maintaining her friendship with her six co-stars, even 20 years after the show ended.

Kudrow claimed that it was a “six-way relationship,” which required effort from each of them individually.

In conversation with the podcast host, the No Good Deed star explained that all of them had to sit together to talk things through. When asked by Shepard about the kind of work that went into the friendships, Kudrow replied, "Really talking things through."

She further added, "If someone said something or did something, it didn't get too big because it was, 'Can I talk to you?' Usually not me, because I had to learn to say, 'Can I talk to you about something?' I never knew that was allowed. But I saw it modeled really well by Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc."

Meanwhile, the NBC sitcom Friends ended in 2004 after a successful 10-year run on the network. Beyond their real-life relationships, one element that made the characters so beloved was their ability to work through problems and dilemmas.

Oftentimes in the episodes, Courteney Cox’s Monica and Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel would disagree on various points, but the duo always managed to find a solution while keeping respect for each other intact.

Further into her conversation with the podcaster, Kudrow shared that, in her opinion, a lasting friendship can be built on two words: “respectful communication.”

The cast members have made it clear on various occasions that they are still tightly bonded. The women of the show often hang out together and share birthday posts for one another on social media platforms.

All five of Kudrow’s Friends co-stars last reunited at Matthew Perry’s funeral, which took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

