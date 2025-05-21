Elle Fanning Joins Cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: Here's Everything We Know So Far

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's updates are getting more exciting. Elle Fanning is set to make her way to Panem as Effie Trinket, who is the stylist to District 12 Tribute Haymitch Abernathy in the lead-up to the 50th Hunger Games.

It was previously announced by Lionsgate that the film will star Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird. Furthermore, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Lili Taylor as Mags, Ben Wang as Wyatt, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow.

Meanwhile, Molly McCann will play the role of Louella, and Iona Bell will portray her Capitol-assigned lookalike, Lou Lou.

The film, adapted from Suzanne Collins' The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is set 24 years before the events of the first novel, The Hunger Games. The movie's plot will revolve around themes of political manipulation, the power of propaganda, and the complexities of societal control under a totalitarian regime, and centers on the 50th Hunger Games.

All About Haymitch Abernathy!

Haymitch Abernathy's character will be played by Joseph Zada, who has proven his acting prowess in We Were Liars and Total Control.

Abernathy is an outspoken and short-tempered 16‐year‐old living in District 12 with his impoverished mother and younger brother, Sid. During the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, where all districts must produce two boys and two girls as tributes for the Second Quarter Quell, a tribute tries to escape.

In a cover-up maneuver, Capitol officials appoint Haymitch as a substitute, re‐staging the reaping. His fellow District 12 tributes include Wyatt Callow, Louella McCoy, and Maysilee Donner.

During the Tribute Parade, Louella is killed by a horse‐drawn chariot. To rebel against President Snow, Haymitch dumps her body outside his mansion. After the Tribute Parade, President Snow warns Haymitch and tells him that he will ensure the Gamemakers punish him with a painful death if he continues his defiance. Louella is then replaced by a body double, who goes on to participate in the games.

The film will be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.

