The Last of Us Season 2 Star Kaitlyn Dever Dishes on Her ‘Chilling’ Character and Plans for Pedro Pascal’s Joel

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 episode 1.

The Last of Us season 2 can be surely called dramatic but be ready to witness unimaginable things. As the story of the series is closely related to that of the game, we have got our very own Abby, being played by Kaitlyn Dever.

The actress recently shed light on what her character is like and what you can expect to see next as she has massive plans for Joel and Ellie, the father and daughter-like duo who have been entertaining us since season one of The Last of Us.

The latest season's first episode begins with Abby stating, “When we kill him, we kill him slowly,” a line she says about Joel. Shedding light on it, Kaitlyn Dever revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the line happens to be “Chilling.”

“She’s a chilly ice queen! Viewed another way, however, it’s a moment of grief laid out on the proverbial operating table, raw and exposed for all to see,” the actress went on to add.

Further talking about Abby, Kaitlyn Dever mentioned that she only needs to make things better for herself, and in that particular moment, the only thing Abby is thinking about is to take revenge.

“She’s heartbroken, she’s sad, she’s lost and she’s trying to pick up the pieces,” the actress from Last Man Standing added.

For those unversed, Abby is from the last few of the Firefly resistance group. It is the same group that Joel defeated at the end of season one of The Last of Us, to stop them from operating on Ellie that could have ended her life.

However, in this fight, Joel even killed Abby’s Firefly father. The new episode, Future Days, begins with Abby's intense dialogue and then takes the story five years ahead in time.

