The Last of Us Season 2: Bella Ramsey Opens Up About Ellie’s First Kiss With Isabela Merced’s Dina, Says, ‘Is This Really Happening?’

The Last of Us season 2 is finally airing and the audience just can't get their eyes off the series looking exactly like the game. Well, it was a mutual feeling for Bella Ramsey, who plays the character of Ellie in the series and recently shed light on one highlighted scene from the game where Ellie gets to kiss a new character named Dina.

For those who might not know, Dina is played by none other than another great actor, Isabela Merced. It is towards the end of the first episode that the citizens of Jackson gather at a local church for a New Year’s Eve party, where Din and Ellie dance together. Soon the characters are shown to share their first kiss, which was exactly filmed like the one shown in the game.

Talking about her character sharing a kiss with Dina, Bella Ramsey stated, “Ellie thinks that Dina is straight and in a relationship with Jesse,” adding that the character is very much afraid of the feelings she has for Dina. Ellie is also scared that she will ruin a friendship that is very important to her.

During the dance sequence, “There’s definitely a self-protection thing of needing to know how Dina felt before she could make any sort of a move. She’s still confused by it, even when Dina does start making a move on Ellie,” Bella Ramsey stated.

Further, when Isabela Merced's Dina leans to kiss Ellie, the actor stated that her character is still confused, thinking, “Is this actually happening?”

Sharing her experience on the new set with Variety, Bella Ramsey stated, “I remember walking on set being like, whoa.” She then went on to add that although she had not played the game, the set felt exactly out of it. As per the outlet, this is what helped Ramsey to immerse herself into the scene where she kisses Merced.

The Last of Us is now streaming on Max.

