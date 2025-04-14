The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie Grow Distant, New Antagonist Gets Introduced, More

The Last of Us is back with an electrifying Season 2 premiere titled Future Days, and it is a mighty follow-up to its critically acclaimed version of the popular video game. It is based on The Last of Us Part II, the popular video game with a brutal storyline.

Episode 1 of the second season sets the tone for the gruesome action to come in the upcoming episodes of the violent new season. Five years after Joel's (Pedro Pascal) divisive decision to kill people to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the episode opens with a flashback, and the audience is reminded of the responsibility they both share. The guilt of Joel's deception still haunts as Ellie starts questioning their history—and her future.

In the meantime, a new danger is brewing. Kaitlyn Dever's Abby Anderson, grief-stricken over the loss of her father at the hands of Joel, ventures on an act of vengeance. Her journey towards revenge is gradual, deliberate, and chillingly inescapable.

The action then moves to Wyoming, where Ellie has matured and grown more hot-headed. She has a blossoming relationship with Dina (Isabela Merced), and there seems to be a sweet, slow-burning romance. However, under the surface, Ellie is experiencing inner conflicts, guilt, and tension with Joel.

Joel also wrestles with his own demons. In an unflinching session of therapy with Gail (Catherine O'Hara), he's faced with a heart-wrenching revelation: Gail's recently deceased husband was a victim of Joel's earlier times. The meeting brings out Joel's guilt and pent-up emotions, exhibiting fissures in his taciturn exterior.

Next, the episode shows Ellie and Dina disobeying orders, patrolling and engaging with an advanced Cordyceps runner inside a supermarket—faster, smarter, and more hostile. Ellie is bitten but conceals the wound, announcing larger dangers down the road. Meanwhile, things get tense again in Jackson with the council being dismissive about the threat, with no idea Cordyceps is spreading by way of sewers throughout the city.

Future Days puts the emotional stakes back into focus and heightens the tension for what's to come. With Joel and Ellie's relationship strained, Abby's revenge simmering, and a more lethal form of the infection on the horizon, The Last of Us Season 2 threatens heartbreak, tension, and unforgettable storytelling.

