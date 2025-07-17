Who Was Connie Francis? Exploring Life and Career of Pretty Little Baby Singer as She Passes Away at 87

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death, r*pe, and m*rder.

Connie Francis, who gained popularity with her song, Pretty Little Baby, passed away at the age of 87. The unfortunate news was confirmed by the late musician’s longtime friend, Ron Roberts.

The news of the singer’s death came just two weeks after it was revealed that she was admitted to the ICU. The medical issues remain unknown.

As for the announcement, Roberts took to his Facebook account to share a picture of Francis and alongside wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night."

He further added, "I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later.”

Life and career of Connie Francis

Connie Francis was born as Concetta Franconero in Newark in 1937, and grew to become a prominent singing sensation in the 1950s and 60s. In her career as a musician, she sold over 200 million records worldwide, and some of her popular songs include Pretty Little Baby, Stupid Cupid, Who’s Sorry Now, and Frankie.

At the time of its release, Pretty Little Baby wasn’t that big of a hit. However, the resurge in the song, due to its usage in Instagram reels and TikTok, brought the track up on the charts, as it was streamed 2.4 billion times.

Speaking about her song gaining popularity on social media, the late musician revealed to People Magazine, “I had to listen to it to remember.” She further said, “To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling.”

Calling it an honor, Francis added, “To see that they’re paying homage to me is just breathtaking.”

Connie Francis’ dark past

While Francis’ professional life flourished, her personal life was quite full of struggles. The late singer was hospitalized in 1974, after she was r*ped and suffocated at knifepoint.

The incident took place just after a performance at the Westbury Music Fair in New York. The whole episode took a toll on her mental health, and the songstress couldn’t perform for many years.

Moreover, her brother was also m*rdered a few years later, and her father hospitalized her against her will due to mental health reasons. The father-daughter duo did not talk to each other until the latter’s death in 1996.

Connie Francis, elsewhere, spoke about her four failed marriages and claimed that her abnormal teenage years were the reason. She said, “I attributed four bad marriages to him because I never grew up like a normal teenager ... he couldn’t stand the idea of any men taking his place in my heart. It was a love-resentment relationship, highly combustible. We were always arguing.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the late singer.

