Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Lifetime India Box Office: Tom Cruise completes his last task as actioner nets good Rs 92 crore in full run

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has wrapped its theatrical run in India, netting a solid Rs 92 crore. After collecting Rs 89.50 crore net in 4 weeks, the Tom Cruise-led action thriller added Rs 2.50 crore in the days after, to take it to a very respectable final total. With exhibitors going all out on the new movies, there's not much M:I8 will be able to add from here.

A Rs 92 crore net finish makes The Final Reckoning the second highest-grossing film in the Mission: Impossible franchise in India. It falls just behind Dead Reckoning Part One, which earned Rs 105.50 crore in 2023. The expectations for The Final Reckoning were to surpass Dead Reckoning's India numbers but that has not happened.

The Final Reckoning Ends Its India Run With A Good But Slightly Underwhelming Rs 92 Crore Net In India

The Final Reckoning took the biggest net start of the franchise in India on the opening day, and went on to collect Rs 49 crore in its first week. Week two saw a steady hold, earning Rs 24.50 crore. The third week added Rs 11.25 crore and then week 4 added Rs 5 crore. The final Rs 2.5 crore pushed the total to Rs 92 crore. The film faced stiff competition from Bloodlines, Kesari 2, and Housefull 5. Despite this, it held strong, especially in urban centers, driven by Tom Cruise’s star power and the franchise’s loyal fanbase.

The Final Reckoning Looks To Under Perform Vis-à-Vis Expectations At The Global Box Office, Considering Its Astronomical Budget

Globally, The Final Reckoning is heading toward a USD 600-625 million finish. This is higher than Dead Reckoning Part One’s USD 571 million global total. It’s a strong number for the eighth film in the 29-year-old franchise. However, with a USD 300 million budget, the movie needed atleast USD 800 million to break even theatrically. Falling short of this mark means producers may face losses from ticket sales. In the long run, streaming and TV syndication deals should help recover costs.

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning Continues To Be The Highest Grossing Hollywood Import In India This Year

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames. It marks the final chapter of Ethan Hunt’s saga. While it didn’t reach the expected Rs 125 crore in India, Rs 92 crore is a very respectable result. The movie continues to be the year's biggest Hollywood import in India, with the next best being Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Mission: Impossible Is Among The Most Favourite Hollywood Franchises In India

Mission: Impossible franchise remains a favorite in India, and this finale has left a mark. Fans will likely revisit it on streaming platforms, ensuring its legacy continues.

