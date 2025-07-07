EXCLUSIVE: James Gunn Says Being 'Square' Made David Corenswet Perfect Superman, Reveals Why He Was Picked Among 30 Others

James Gunn directorial, Superman, is set to hit theaters in a few days. While fans are excited for the story to unfold on the big screen, the director has opened up about why he felt David Corenswet was apt to play the role.

The head of the DC studios exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that the actor was chosen to portray the popular superhero from the 30 others who auditioned. He further claimed that Corenswet is also square in real life, just like his character on-screen, which made it easier for the makers to choose him from the bunch.

David is set to star alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who will play the role of Lois Lane.

James Gunn reflects on David Corenswet playing Superman in upcoming DC movie

In an exclusive conversation with the media portal, James Gunn, who has taken the director's chair for Superman, provided the reason for casting David Corenswet in the lead role.

The filmmaker stated, "I think anybody that sees the movie knows why David Corenswet is Superman. David is somebody who I saw in my friend Ti West's film Pearl, and I thought that guy should audition for Superman. It was very interesting because people start auditioning usually with self-tapes that they send in to John Papsidera, our casting director."

He further added, "I got the first round of self-tapes and it was a lot of actors, maybe 30 Supermans and 30 Loises. But within that, in that first day, were both Rachel Brosnahan reading for Lois and David Corenswet reading for Superman. Now, Lois, I thought I would find it because Lois is not as physically restrictive, where Superman is very specific. And I was afraid of not being able to find the right Superman. Luckily, I saw David reading on the first day, and he was amazing."

Gunn continued to explain that Corenswet sounded a lot like Superman in the first scene that he read with Brosnahan.

The director said, "One of the main scenes that the actors were reading from was a scene where Superman is arguing with Lois about his place in the world. David was great; when you see him in that scene in the movie, you realize this guy's just a fantastic actor, and he also happens to look and sound a lot like Superman. He's also a square in real life, like Superman. He listens to old jazz standards and swing music."

What is Superman about?

As for the movie, it will revolve around Superman, who will find himself in tough situations at home and in the outside world. While the superhero struggles amid his actions being questioned, the antagonist, Lex Luthor, tries to get the former out of his way.

The audience will witness how Lois Lane and Krypto come to the aid of the superhero, and the trio work together to save the world from the evil of Lex Luthor.

Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be starring alongside Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman will hit theaters on July 11.

