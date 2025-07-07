8 Vasantalu OTT Release: When and where to watch Ananthika Sanilkumar’s Telugu romantic drama online

8 Vasantalu opened to much appreciation and critical applause for its nuanced romance and screenplay. The film starring Ananthika Sanilkumar was classified as a heartfelt movie unanimously by audiences which left a lasting impression among many. And now, the film is all set to release on OTT.

When and where to watch 8 Vasantalu

8 Vasantalu will begin streaming on Netflix on July 11, 2025. The streaming giant announced the same with a post on their X handle.

Sharing a poster of the movie they wrote, “8 vasantalu. Thanu preminchindhi, odipoyindhi… edhigindhi. Watch 8 Vasantalu on Netflix, out 11 July in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Official trailer and plot of 8 Vasantalu

The storyline of 8 Vasantalu centers around a 17-year-old poet, Shuddhi, who has learnt martial arts from an ailing spiritual guru.

Her chance meeting with a US-returned brat Varun puts severe gender dynamics in jeopardy, as she counters his claim that women are only made for embroidery and that martial arts is best left for the men.

However, Varun instead gets smitten with Shuddhi’s resilience and strength and they gradually fall for one another.

What follows is an emotionally rich journey of over eight years, where the young lovers explore love, heartbreak, self-discovery, and personal growth under different circumstances.

Cast and crew of 8 Vasantalu

The film stars Ananthika Sanilkumar, Ravi Theja Duggirala, Mettu Nishesh, Sumant Nitturkar, Kanna Pasunoori and more.

The project is written and directed by Phanindra Narsetti and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the musical score.

