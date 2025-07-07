Squid Game 3 replaces Our Unwritten Seoul on buzzworthy drama top spot, Park Bo Gum reigns for 5th straight week

Squid Game 3 ranked No. 1 on the buzzworthy drama list on its premiere week. It dethroned another Netflix drama, Our Unwritten Seoul, taking the No. 1 spot. GOOD BOY's Park Bo Gum continued to generate the most buzz among K-drama actors for 5 consecutive weeks, as per Good Data Corporation's latest report for the week spanning June 30 to July 6.

The drama ranked third, following Squid Game 3 and Our Unwritten Seoul. Squid Game 3's Lee Jung Jae and Jo Yuri debuted on the actor list at No. 4 and 10, respectively. Our Unwritten Seoul's Park Bo Young and Park Jinyoung took the 2nd and 3rd positions. The top-ranked Park Bo Gum's GOOD BOY co-star, Kim So Hyun, also made it to the list at No. 7.

The drama list's top 5 was founded by ongoing dramas Head Over Heels and Our Movie. The former's leads are Choo Young Woo and Cho Yi Hyun, who followed Lee Jung Jae at No. 5 and 6. The latter's leads, Jeon Yeo Been and Namkoong Min, ranked 8th and 9th.

Other dramas that generated buzz this week included Oh My Ghost Clients, The First Night with the Duke, For Eagle Brothers, Salon de Holmes, and Mercy for None. Series like The Haunted Palace, Heavenly Ever After, Second Shot at Love, and Tastefully Yours have been knocked out of both the drama and actor lists following their conclusion.

Check out the top 10 lists below:

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas of this week

Netflix's Squid Game 3 tvN's Our Unwritten Seoul JTBC's GOOD BOY tvN's Head Over Heels SBS' Our Movie MBC's Oh My Ghost Clients KBS2's The First Night with the Duke KBS2's For Eagle Brothers ENA's Salon de Holmes Netflix's Mercy for None

Top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors of this week

Park Bo Gum (Good Boy) Park Bo Young (Our Unwritten Seoul) Park Jinyoung (Our Unwritten Seoul) Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game 3) Choo Young Woo (Head Over Heels) Cho Yi Hyun (Head Over Heels) Kim So Hyun (Good Boy) Jeon Yeo Been (Our Movie) Namkoong Min (Our Movie) Jo Yuri (Squid Game 3)

