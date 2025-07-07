Panchayat Season 5: Here's when you can watch Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta's popular web series

Panchayat, the popular comedy drama web series, has been entertaining audience for the last few years. The series stars Jitendra Kumar as the main lead along with veteran actors like Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in key roles. Days after the premiere of the fourth season, we have learnt that Panchayat Season 5 is coming up in the future. Here's when you can watch the series.

Panchayat Season 5: Release Year Announced

On Monday, the official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video announced the fifth season of Panchayat. The post features a poster of the comedy drama series which includes the star cast like Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, and others.

Jitendra, who plays the role of Sachivji in Panchayat, is flashing his smile while looking at other characters of the series. He is standing in style with his hands folded. We also see Raghubir and Neena holding bottle gourd in their hands.

As per the poster, Panchayat Season 5 will arrive in 2026. The caption reads, "Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye. #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon."

Here's the post:

