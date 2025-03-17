NewJeans' Danielle recalls seeking permission before eating or using washroom during trainee days, calls it 'heartbreaking'

Danielle of NJZ (formerly NewJeans) recently opened up about her struggles as a trainee during an Instagram live on March 16. She shared her concerns about the challenges faced by K-pop trainees and young artists, shedding light on the difficult situations many encounter. By speaking out, Danielle became a voice for those who may not have the courage or platform to express their own struggles. Her candid revelations have sparked discussions about the demanding nature of the Korean entertainment industry.

Danielle disclosed that during her training period under YG Entertainment and later under HYBE's Source Music, she was under intense scrutiny, with her daily activities being closely monitored. She was obligated to maintain a detailed record of her actions, including noting every time she needed to use the restroom, even during her limited free time. The NJZ member was also required to send photos of every meal to her manager for approval before she was allowed to eat. Danielle described her training venue as "a confined environment" due to being constantly monitored.

She also revealed the training system's effect on her mentally—it caused her to become detached from her emotions over time. "Looking back now, I would never go through that again," the NJZ artists emotionally shared. As per her, nobody should have to deal with a stressful situation like that. "I just don’t think trainees or artists should be experiencing even a remotely similar situation to what I went through at that stage, because it’s so heartbreaking," the girl group member said.

Danielle wanted to become the spokesperson for the K-pop trainees of young idols who do not have the support or agency to present their struggle stories to the public. She did not disregard the fact that not every artist goes through the same kind of ordeal, but there might be some like her, who "are constantly being held in a position where they are non-stop being compared and non-stop being ranked." Talking of those artists and trainees, she sternly remarked, "People should be treated as people, and every individual deserves respect and dignity.”