Is Jennifer Lopez's New Song About Ex-Husband Ben Affleck? Singer Unveils Wreckage of You at Private Party

Jennifer Lopez recently gave fans a surprise during an intimate listening party in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, July 2, Lopez shared six songs with her 30 lucky fans, including her new pop ballad Wreckage of You. Many listeners believe the song’s lyrics are inspired by her split from Ben Affleck.

According to PEOPLE, the event was private and gave Lopez a chance to connect with her fans. Edgardo Luis Rivera, one of the fans at the show, told US Weekly that Lopez said she cowrote and recorded Wreckage of You just two weeks ago. She told the crowd she came up with the idea while lying in bed after a day of tour rehearsals.

Advertisement

A song about healing after divorce

Jennifer Lopez shared that last year was especially tough for her, both personally and professionally. She filed for divorce from Ben Affleck last August on what would have been their second wedding anniversary. Lopez also had to cancel her tour and said she needed time to focus on herself.

Rivera shared that Lopez described Wreckage of You as a song about coming out stronger after facing something painful. He said, “‘Wreckage of You’ is a pop ballad that she told us she cowrote and recorded two weeks ago. She said the idea came to her when she was lying in bed after a long day.”

Here’s what Jennifer Lopez said about her breakup

Since her breakup with Affleck, Lopez has opened up about how much it affected her. She recently told Interview magazine’s Nikki Glaser that the split almost broke her completely.

Advertisement

“I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, ‘That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,’” Lopez said. “And then I thought, ‘No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.’ That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did.”

She added, “But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘Fuck, that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it. You had to hit me really hard over the head with a fucking sledgehammer. You dropped the house on me. Don’t have to do it again.’”

Advertisement

At the LA listening party, Lopez also sang some of her older songs, including Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight, and Birthday. However, Wreckage of You stood out for its raw emotion and relatable lyrics.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Getting Back Together? Speculations Arise Over USD 68M Beverly Hills Mansion