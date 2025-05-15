NewJeans’ Haerin shares ‘big, vague’ emotions amid legal trouble with ADOR: ‘Might sound too raw...’

NewJeans member Haerin celebrated her 19th birthday this May 15th. On the happy occasion, she penned down an emotional message to share her gratitude for her fans who took time to write birthday letters for her. The note mentioned how much the letters meant to her amid the tumultuous legal situation with their agency, ADOR. She revealed being at a loss for words on receiving such love from Bunnies (NewJeans' fandom), but somehow put together her feelings in words.

Maknae line member Haerin wrote a lengthy message for her fans and shared it on the NewJeans members' joint Instagram account, @mhdhh_friends. She mentioned being overwhelmed by the unexpected number of handwritten letters she received from Bunnies. She was too overwhelmed to jot down her response; regardless, she tried to present her feelings, which "might sound too raw." She said, "this is the only way to express how shocked, touched, and thankful I am." It was difficult for her to express her "big, vague emotions" through a letter.

However, Haerin did her best at it by penning down an honest, heartfelt note. She also noted that her fans will be able to understand her and shared that their words meant a lot to her during "these difficult times." She may have subtly suggested what the five NewJeans members have been enduring amid their current legal disputes and public feud with their management label, ADOR and its parent company, HYBE Labels. The girls are currently attending court trials for the legal validity of their exclusive contract with ADOR.

Thanking the fans for their love and support, Haerin shared being amazed at how much energy the fans might have spent penning down their feelings into words for her. Haerin also shared video messages, articulating how happy she was on seeing the fans' efforts to make her birthday feel special. She mentioned being pleasantly surprised by the birthday cafes and advertisements they set up. "I am grateful to receive such huge support on my birthday," the artist stated. She concluded by thanking the fans once again and wishing them a great day.

